Decision on reintroduction of trams in Shahjahanabad only after March: Official

The Delhi government is set to take a final decision on reintroduction of trams in Shahjahanabad after the completion of the Chandni Chowk redevelopment project by March next year.

Published: 12th August 2019 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2019 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is set to take a final decision on reintroduction of trams in Shahjahanabad after the completion of the Chandni Chowk redevelopment project by March next year.

The PWD minister, Satyendar Jain, reiterated his resolve to bring back trams to the walled city area during a meeting of the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC) board at Delhi secretariat last week.

“The tram is still very much on the agenda of the minister, but the final call will be taken post pedestrianisation of Chandni Chowk,” said Alka Lamba, director, SRDC, who attended the meeting.

Last December, during the foundation stone laying ceremony of the project, Jain had announced that trams would be introduced in the area.

The proposal for plying of trams has been under consideration for years, but was scrapped in 2015 due to the high cost of the infrastructure.

While the minister is committed, the future of the proposal will depend on the result of the Assembly elections, which are scheduled for early next year.

In January 2017, the SRDC was directed to do a comparative study on plying of trams and electric buses. However, there has been no progress in the matter so far.

In 2014, then Union science and technology minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, the current MP from Chandni Chowk, had given an assurance of funds from the Centre for the project.

“There have been discussions on the subject but nothing substantial has come up so far. There is always hope until the project is dumped,” said an official of the Delhi government.

In 2015, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation had prepared a detailed project report for bringing back trams to Chandni Chowk and its vicinity.

