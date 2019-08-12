Home Cities Delhi

Delhi High Court rejects plea, orders NHAI to pay firm Rs 143 crore

The NHAI had challenged the tribunal’s order in the Delhi High Court, which ruled in favour of the company and directed NHAI to pay the arbitral award.

Delhi High Court

Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has ordered the National Highways Authority of India to pay Rs 143 crores to PNC-BEL, a joint venture firm, in a dispute over a project for widening and strengthening of National Highway 24 to four-lane standards from Garmukteshwar to Moradabad.

A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Asha Menon directed NHAI to pay the amount as decided by the arbitrator to the firm and rejected its plea of delay in completion of work by the company.

The court upheld the tribunal’s award and agreed with the findings that there was a delay by NHAI in issuing the necessary approvals, change of alignment, failure of the Authority to coordinate regarding cutting of trees, delay in providing the drawings, and delay in approving requests for extension of time.  

The case is an example of how, because of arbitration, the case could be wound up in a very short time. This saved a lot of time of the court and lengthy litigation by both parties.

