Home Cities Delhi

In second case in a week, 26-year-old Delhi man arrested for instant talaq

In her complaint, Asma said she was divorced through triple talaq by Tosif when she asked him for money for their son at his office at Mohalla Nihariyan on GB Road.

Published: 12th August 2019 11:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2019 11:47 PM   |  A+A-

Triple Talaq

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 26-year-old man has been arrested for divorcing his wife through instant triple talaq here, the Delhi Police said on Monday, in a second arrest in the national capital after the practice was criminalised.

Mohammad Tosif divorced Asma Saheba (22) on Friday and the matter was reported to the Kamla Market police station on Sunday, they said.

Asma (22), the complainant, told PTI that she was married to Tosif two years ago and the couple has a seven-month-old son.

READ MORE | New legislation fails to deter men from pronouncing triple talaq to their wives

Saheba said she suspected Tosif was in an extramarital affair.

"He had been torturing me for the past two months for divorce. I refused to give him divorce as per sharia. He had also been asking for dowry. Before Eid, he demanded a sacrificial goat which my father was unable to give. I was also against his relationship with another woman but did not want divorce," she said.

Asma said she has been residing at her parents residence after Tosif asked her to leave his house in Chawri Bazar.

In her complaint, Asma said she was divorced through triple talaq by Tosif when she asked him for money for their son at his office at Mohalla Nihariyan on GB Road.

Tosif, who works as a graphic designer, refused to give her money and physically assaulted her and pronounced triple talaq, the police said, adding he also threatened to kill her.

Police said Tosif has been arrested under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act which was passed by Parliament recently.

It criminalised the practice of instant triple talaq.

Tosif has been sent to one-day judicial custody, a senior police official said.

On Saturday, a 38-year-old man was arrested in north Delhi's Azad market area after his wife alleged that he divorced her through instant triple talaq after more than six years of marriage due to "non-fulfilment of the demand of dowry".

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
triple talaq Mohammad Tosif Asma Saheba
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri woman breaks down after listening to a fellow Kashmiri narrating memories of past Eid in the Valley. Kashmiris living in Delhi gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday to observe Eid al-Adha. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
How does Eid away from home feel? Kashmiris answer..
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited the flood-affected areas of Shimoga town (Photo | Twitter/ CM of Karnataka)
Karnataka Floods: CM Yediyurappa asks Centre to release Rs 10000 crore immediately
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp