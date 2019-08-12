No vehicles in lanes leading to Chandni Chowk

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The plan for pedestrianisation of the 1.3-km-long Chandni Chowk road, from the Red Fort crossing to Fatehpuri Masjid, is expected to decongest a major part of the walled city area.

The 12-hour restriction on motorised vehicles will be extended to the lanes connecting the heritage market with other parts of the old Delhi by barricading the entry points.

Officials privy to the project said that barriers to stop vehicles would be placed at the entry points of lanes leading to Chandni Chowk.

“Curtailing motorised vehicles, including e-rickshaws, in lanes that lead to Chandni Chowk is imperative for successful and effective implementation of the redevelopment project. Locations have been identified and a traffic circulation plan has been approved. Like the main road, movement of motorised vehicles will not be allowed on specific lanes for 12 hours, from 9 am to 9 pm,” said a member of the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC), the agency executing the project.

Work on the long-pending project began in December after the final go-ahead was given by the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning & Engineering) Centre. As per the plan, no vehicular traffic will be permitted on the road from 9 am to 9 pm.

The deadline for completing the project is March 2020. The Corporation planned to open part of the stretch by August 15 to give traders and residents an idea about what the authorities have proposed to spruce up the central vista of the bazaar.

“The 20-metre sample stretch could not be completed as planned earlier. It is likely to be ready in September,” said Alka Lamba, Chandni Chowk MLA and director of the SRDC.

Another member of the SRDC said that once the sample stretch was ready, a decision on the type of restricted-access barrier system to be installed would be taken.

Amit Bhatt, an expert on urban mobility and a director of Integrated Urban Transport at World Resources Institute, endorsed the idea of converting the area into a pedestrian-friendly zone. However, he said all stakeholders should be taken into confidence before the move.

“Wherever the core city area has been pedestrianised the world over, as in Istanbul and New York, it has been seen that the footfall has increased and sales have gone up. Good pedestrianisation requires effective planning and involvement of stakeholders,” said Bhatt.

However, residents and a section of traders in the area are skeptical.

“The authorities should have planned adeqaute parking spaces in and around Chandni Chowk,” said Akram Qureshi, president of Matia Mahal Shopkeepers Association.