One step closer to big dreams

Published: 12th August 2019 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2019 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

Lipi Chawla

By Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

The space dreaded by most people is Bharatanatyam dancer Lipi Chawla’s haven. The distance she walks from her seat to the steps of the performance stage is filled with palpable trepidation but it disappears the instant her feet touch the sacred ground. The wisest could be fooled into believing that she’s a seasoned performer, but she’s the exact opposite. A day after her Arangetram or debut dance, she talks to us about the excitement with she had been looking forward to the big day.

The success of the performance has still not sunk in. “It feels like just yesterday when two months back I had started preparing for it. Day and night were spent correcting every posture and gesture only to make my maiden show impeccable and I think I did justice to it,” says the confident 19-year-old.The second-year Economics student at Daulat Ram College is also pursuing a Major in psychology. But talk to her about dance and she gushes. “It’s a calling that comes from the purest part of my body. It answers all by internal inquiries and shows me direction. I feel grounded with it,” she says.

She began with a nine-part piece with Pushpanjali, an invocation piece where you seek the Lord’s blessings. This rolled into Allaripu, a short nritya (dance) piece welcoming guests. Jatiswaram, complex nritya jatis and varnams (sequences) strung together to create a sequence, came in next. The varnam titled Rupamujuchi was the complex piece of her Arangetram wherein Chawla yearned to Lord Shiva for him to let go of his anger, searching for love and desire. For her Padam titled Bho Shambo, she chose Lord Shiva again, a fast-paced recital in his appreciation. Following this was Ram Bhajan, a abhinaya piece on Ram, leading to Tillana, a rhythmic, fast-paced choreographed piece marked by complex footwork. Closing the show was Mangalam, a thanking to the audience, the Lord and her guru.

A journey that started at age eight has today turned into serious pursuance. Her teacher Priya Venkataraman deserves a huge hand of applause, Chawla believes. But she aches for more opportunities to open up for classical dancers in Delhi. “There aren’t any big dance academies nor are there enough gurus to impart learning. Even impressive performance venues like India International Centre and India Habitat Centre lack young performers. We need to introduce a culture that respects classical arts before most of the youngsters convert into Western performance enthusiasts.”

