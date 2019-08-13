Army rolls out its artillery guns and combat  gear at Delhi exhibition

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With a patriotic fervour sweeping the country as it gears up to celebrate its 73rd Independence Day, the Indian Army on Monday organised an exhibition to showcase its military might and combat hardware in the city.

The event was organised in association with Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden and One World Foundation.

The Army rolled out a dazzling array of weapons from its artillery reserves for the visitors.

Among the hardware showcased at the event were Bofors weapons, artillery guns, infantry weapons, air defence guns and Army engineering equipment. The event at Pacific Mall drew visitors aplenty.

Apart from giving visitors a glimpse of its military muscle, the event was also aimed at encouraging the city’s youth to get themselves drafted into the armed forces.

With the Pacific Mall among the city’s most frequented shopping destinations, a large number of people gathered to see the dazzling array of weaponry and equipment on display.

A live painting session was also organised at the event, which helped engage the audience in attendance.

Among some other weapons and equipment displayed at the event were AK 47 rifles, Night Vision Devices, Under Barrel Grenade Launchers (UBGLs), 130 mm artillery guns, infantry weapon, equipment used by the Bomb Disposal Squad, commando kit and Sniper Suit.

Speaking at the event, Abhishek Bansal, executive director, Pacific Mall, said, “The event, while igniting the fire of patriotism in all of us, is also intended towards encouraging the youth to join the armed forces.”