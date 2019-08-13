Home Cities Delhi

Army rolls out its artillery guns and combat  gear at Delhi exhibition

The event was organised in association with Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden and One World Foundation.

Published: 13th August 2019 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

A Bofors artillery gun on display at the exhibition on Monday.

A Bofors artillery gun on display at the exhibition on Monday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With a patriotic fervour sweeping the country as it gears up to celebrate its 73rd Independence Day, the Indian Army on Monday organised an exhibition to showcase its military might and combat hardware in the city.

The event was organised in association with Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden and One World Foundation.

The Army rolled out a dazzling array of weapons from its artillery reserves for the visitors.

Among the hardware showcased at the event were Bofors weapons, artillery guns, infantry weapons, air defence guns and Army engineering equipment. The event at Pacific Mall drew visitors aplenty.

Apart from giving visitors a glimpse of its military muscle, the event was also aimed at encouraging the city’s youth to get themselves drafted into the armed forces.

With the Pacific Mall among the city’s most frequented shopping destinations, a large number of people gathered to see the dazzling array of weaponry and equipment on display.

A live painting session was also organised at the event, which helped engage the audience in attendance.
Among some other weapons and equipment displayed at the event were AK 47 rifles, Night Vision Devices, Under Barrel Grenade Launchers (UBGLs), 130 mm artillery guns, infantry weapon, equipment used by the Bomb Disposal Squad, commando kit and Sniper Suit.

Speaking at the event, Abhishek Bansal, executive director, Pacific Mall, said, “The event, while igniting the fire of patriotism in all of us, is also intended towards encouraging the youth to join the armed forces.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi military exhibition Indian army
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri woman breaks down after listening to a fellow Kashmiri narrating memories of past Eid in the Valley. Kashmiris living in Delhi gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday to observe Eid al-Adha. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
How does Eid away from home feel? Kashmiris answer..
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited the flood-affected areas of Shimoga town (Photo | Twitter/ CM of Karnataka)
Karnataka Floods: CM Yediyurappa asks Centre to release Rs 10000 crore immediately
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp