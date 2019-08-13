Court awards Rs 1.17 crore to kin of army man killed in Delhi road accident

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has awarded Rs 1.17 crore compensation to the family of an army man who was run over by a DTC bus on a zebra crossing at Rafi Marg in 2016.

The offending Delhi Transport Corporation bus jumped the red light and crossed over to the wrong lane before hitting Ram Kumar Yada, the rifleman from Uttar Pradesh, who was crossing the road while signal for pedestrians was green.

MACT Presiding Officer MK Nagpal awarded the compensation to the mother, wife and two children of Yadav who was posted at Integrated Headquarter of Ministry of Defence at Sena Bhawan.

“It stands proved that the above accident resulting in the death of deceased (Yadav) was caused due to rash and negligent act of R 1 (driver of DTC bus) in driving the above offending vehicle. This issue is accordingly decided in favour of the petitioners and against the respondents,” the court said.

Yadav was crossing the road on December 10, 2016, while the red light was on at Rafi Marg, near Udyog Bhawan, when he was hit by a green DTC bus, which was being driven in a rash and negligent manner.



With PTI inputs