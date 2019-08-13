Delhi government hospital get plot for expansion, tech boost

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya, an autonomous child specialist hospital under the Delhi government is ready to expand its horizons after being allotted a 9,000 square meter plot to construct a new building.

“Currently the hospital has got around 220 beds and 500 beds more will be added in the new building.

It was long pending as we had requested the government for land.

There will be addition of more new specialities as well,” Dr BL Sherwal, Director, CNBC Hospital told this newspaper.

Located in Geeta Colony, the hospital was the first public hospital in the capital to get the coveted National Accreditation Board for Hospitals (NABH) accreditation. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain visited the hospital and inaugurated the new addition.

Dr Mamta Jaju, medical superintendent of the hospital further added that the new building will have a range of new departments which will now help avail facilities such as neurosurgery, cardiac surgery and treatment of burns & trauma.

“It has not yet been finalized but in the present building, we don’t have these departments.

So, these services will be included in the new building along with more from haematology, oncology and paediatrics facilities.

It will take some time to set up everything as the land has been acquired just now,” Dr Jaju noted.

The hospital also introduced new tech and machines for enhancing the childcare facilities.