Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government hospital get plot for expansion, tech boost

Located in Geeta Colony, Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya was the first public hospital in Delhi to get the coveted National Accreditation Board for Hospitals accreditation.

Published: 13th August 2019 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Health Minister Satyender Jain at the hospital on Monday.

Health Minister Satyender Jain at the hospital on Monday. (Photo | EPS)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya, an autonomous child specialist hospital under the Delhi government is ready to expand its horizons after being allotted a 9,000 square meter plot to construct a new building.

“Currently the hospital has got around 220 beds and 500 beds more will be added in the new building.

It was long pending as we had requested the government for land.

There will be addition of more new specialities as well,” Dr BL Sherwal, Director, CNBC Hospital told this newspaper.

Located in Geeta Colony, the hospital was the first public hospital in the capital to get the coveted National Accreditation Board for Hospitals (NABH) accreditation. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain visited the hospital and inaugurated the new addition.

Dr Mamta Jaju, medical superintendent of the hospital further added that the new building will have a range of new departments which will now help avail facilities such as neurosurgery, cardiac surgery and treatment of burns & trauma.

“It has not yet been finalized but in the present building, we don’t have these departments.

So, these services will be included in the new building along with more from haematology, oncology and paediatrics facilities.

It will take some time to set up everything as the land has been acquired just now,” Dr Jaju noted.

The hospital also introduced new tech and machines for enhancing the childcare facilities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya Satyendar Jain Geeta Colony Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri woman breaks down after listening to a fellow Kashmiri narrating memories of past Eid in the Valley. Kashmiris living in Delhi gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday to observe Eid al-Adha. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
How does Eid away from home feel? Kashmiris answer..
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited the flood-affected areas of Shimoga town (Photo | Twitter/ CM of Karnataka)
Karnataka Floods: CM Yediyurappa asks Centre to release Rs 10000 crore immediately
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp