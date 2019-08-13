Delhi Jal Board working to ensure potable tap water in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal
The Delhi Chief Minister, who is also the chief of Jal Board, said that the government is also working to ensure 24 hour water supply in your taps.
NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) was working to ensure that tap water in the national capital was potable which wouldn't need an RO to purify it.
Delhi Jal Board is working hard to ensure that the water that u get in ur taps is potable and u shud not need an RO to purify it, as it is in developed countries. I am glad our efforts are paying off.— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 13, 2019
Now, we are also working hard to ensure that u get 24 hr supply in ur taps.
"I am glad our efforts are paying off. Now, we are also working hard to ensure that you get 24 hour supply in your taps," he added. The Kejriwal government was also aiming to make Delhi self sufficient in water.