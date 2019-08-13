Delhi Jal Board working to ensure potable tap water in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal​

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) was working to ensure that tap water in the national capital was potable which wouldn't need an RO to purify it.

Delhi Jal Board is working hard to ensure that the water that u get in ur taps is potable and u shud not need an RO to purify it, as it is in developed countries. I am glad our efforts are paying off.



Now, we are also working hard to ensure that u get 24 hr supply in ur taps. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 13, 2019

"I am glad our efforts are paying off. Now, we are also working hard to ensure that you get 24 hour supply in your taps," he added. The Kejriwal government was also aiming to make Delhi self sufficient in water.