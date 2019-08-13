Home Cities Delhi

Delhi man held for giving triple talaq to wife when she visited his office

'My husband beat me up as I went to his office to get some money for our children,' said the 22-year-old Delhi woman who was given triple talaq.

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Another man has been arrested in the capital for allegedly pronouncing triple talaq to his wife, police said on Monday, adding the incident was reported central Delhi’s at Kamla Market area.

In the case registered at Kamla Nagar Police Station, the victim, 22-year-old Asma, said she was given triple talaq at Mohalla Nihariyan at GB Road by her husband Tosif on August 9 when she went to his office to get some money for their children.

Her husband was arrested on Sunday.

“My husband beat me up as I went to my husband’s office to get some money for our children. He refused to give me money and physically assaulted me before pronouncing triple talaq,” the complainant said.

Tosif has been arrested under the Muslim Women (Protection of rights on Marriage) Act, police said, adding that the accused is a resident of Gali Razia Begum in Old Delhi’s Chawri Bazaar area.

This is the second such case reported in the national capital. On Saturday, a 38-year-old man was arrested in Azad market area after his wife alleged that he divorced her through triple talaq after more than six years of marriage.

