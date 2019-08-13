Denied admission, student sues Delhi government

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The father of a 14-year-old boy, who was allegedly denied admission in Class 7 or in any appropriate standard in the academic year 2019-20 at a Delhi government school, has filed a petition at the Delhi High Court.

As the boy involved is a minor, the writ petition has been filed through his father. The petition filed against the state government states that Sameer Ahmed was denied admission by Government Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya No. 2 in Yamuna Vihar near his residence on the ground of being overage by a year and eleven months and “thereby violating his fundamental right to life and education as guaranteed to him” under articles 14 , 15, 21, 21-A, 38 and 41 of the Indian constitution.

In the petition filed by his father Israr Ahmed, the court has been told that Sameer had health issues while he was studying in Class 6 at Diamond Public School in March 2017. “Somehow, he appeared in annual exams and passed Class 6,” it said adding that the boy obtained the school leaving certificate from the said private school. His treatment, it said, continued for three months at Lok Nayak hospital that used to call him after every week.

According to the petition, the treatment went on for a year, due to which he couldn’t attend classes at his school and missed out on an year of education. The family wasn’t in a position to get him admission in a private school anymore after exhausting their savings into his treatment and thus took him for admission at the Government Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, it said, adding that there was a delay as Sameer’s bank account could not be opened in time.

Sameer approached the school in April this year but was denied for being “over-age”.

All India Parents’ Association said that they sent a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in July but there was no response.