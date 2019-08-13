Home Cities Delhi

Denied admission, student sues Delhi government

The petition filed against Delhi government states that the boy was denied admission by a government school near his residence on the ground of being overage by a year.

Published: 13th August 2019 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Sameer approached the school in April this year but was denied for being 'over-age'.

Sameer approached the school in April this year but was denied for being 'over-age'.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The father of a 14-year-old boy, who was allegedly denied admission in Class 7 or in any appropriate standard in the academic year 2019-20 at a Delhi government school, has filed a petition at the Delhi High Court.

As the boy involved is a minor, the writ petition has been filed through his father. The petition filed against the state government states that Sameer Ahmed was denied admission by Government Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya No. 2 in Yamuna Vihar near his residence on the ground of being overage by a year and eleven months and “thereby violating his fundamental right to life and education as guaranteed to him” under articles 14 , 15, 21, 21-A, 38 and 41 of the Indian constitution.

In the petition filed by his father Israr Ahmed, the court has been told that Sameer had health issues while he was studying in Class 6 at Diamond Public School in March 2017. “Somehow, he appeared in annual exams and passed Class 6,” it said adding that the boy obtained the school leaving certificate from the said private school. His treatment, it said, continued for three months at Lok Nayak hospital that used to call him after every week.  

According to the petition, the treatment went on for a year, due to which he couldn’t attend classes at his school and missed out on an year of education. The family wasn’t in a position to get him admission in a private school anymore after exhausting their savings into his treatment and thus took him for admission at the Government Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, it said, adding that there was a delay as Sameer’s bank account could not be opened in time.

Sameer approached the school in April this year but was denied for being “over-age”.

All India Parents’ Association said that they sent a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in July but there was no response.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi government school Delhi school Delhi
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri woman breaks down after listening to a fellow Kashmiri narrating memories of past Eid in the Valley. Kashmiris living in Delhi gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday to observe Eid al-Adha. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
How does Eid away from home feel? Kashmiris answer..
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited the flood-affected areas of Shimoga town (Photo | Twitter/ CM of Karnataka)
Karnataka Floods: CM Yediyurappa asks Centre to release Rs 10000 crore immediately
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp