Eid celebrations amidst beefed up security in Delhi

Security in Delhi has been beefed up in view of Eid-ul-Zuha, upcoming Independence Day and abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370. 

Published: 13th August 2019

Kashmiri youth and volunteers met at a gathering to mark a sombre Eid in the city on Monday.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: People dressed in traditional finery flocked to mosques in the national capital on an overcast Monday morning to offer namaz on the occasion of Eid-ul-Zuha.

Scores of people, including former vice-president Hamid Ansari, offered prayers at the historic Jama Masjid on Parliament Street. Many also visited the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque.

Soon after the namaz, people hugged each other and the mosques reverberated with greetings of “Eid Mubarak”.

The celebrations were held amid tight security. Security in the national capital has been beefed up in view of Eid-ul-Zuha, upcoming Independence Day and abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370. Political leaders took to Twitter to extend greetings to people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he hoped that the festival will further the spirit of peace and happiness in the society. “My best wishes on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. I hope it furthers the spirit of peace and happiness in our society. Eid Mubarak!” he said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal shared Eid wishes through his Twitter account as well.            

The history of it all
Eid-ul-Zuha, also known as Bakrid or Eid al-Adha, marks Prophet Ibraham’s sacrifice of a lamb after God spared his son, Prophet Ismail. It is also known as the festival of sacrifice and is one of the two Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide. Eid al-Adha according to the Islamic lunar calendar, falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, and lasts for three days.

(With inputs from PTI)

