Eid celebrations amidst beefed up security in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: People dressed in traditional finery flocked to mosques in the national capital on an overcast Monday morning to offer namaz on the occasion of Eid-ul-Zuha.

Scores of people, including former vice-president Hamid Ansari, offered prayers at the historic Jama Masjid on Parliament Street. Many also visited the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque.

Soon after the namaz, people hugged each other and the mosques reverberated with greetings of “Eid Mubarak”.

The celebrations were held amid tight security. Security in the national capital has been beefed up in view of Eid-ul-Zuha, upcoming Independence Day and abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370. Political leaders took to Twitter to extend greetings to people.

2) Thousands of Muslim devotees gathered to offer prayers for Eid al-Adha at the iconic Jama Masjid 3) Scores of Muslim devotees offer prayers during Eid al-Adha at Feroz Shah Kotla mosque, 4) After offering their prayers the devotees rejoiced and hugged each other to celebrate the occasion at Jama Masjid. (Photo | Parveen Negi & Arun Kumar, EPS)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he hoped that the festival will further the spirit of peace and happiness in the society. “My best wishes on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. I hope it furthers the spirit of peace and happiness in our society. Eid Mubarak!” he said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal shared Eid wishes through his Twitter account as well.

The history of it all

Eid-ul-Zuha, also known as Bakrid or Eid al-Adha, marks Prophet Ibraham’s sacrifice of a lamb after God spared his son, Prophet Ismail. It is also known as the festival of sacrifice and is one of the two Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide. Eid al-Adha according to the Islamic lunar calendar, falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, and lasts for three days.

(With inputs from PTI)