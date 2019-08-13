Four-month-pregnant woman found hanging in northwest Delhi home

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 27-year-old woman, who was four months pregnant, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her northwest Delhi home, police said on Monday.

The victim was identified as Parul Jain, a resident of Tri Nagar in Keshav Puram, a senior police officer said, adding that she used a saree to ‘hang herself’.

The body was sent to Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital for post-mortem examination. However, no suicide note was recovered, police said.

A case under sections 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 304B (dowry death) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) were registered in the case, police said.

Hari Mohan (59), the victim’s father, said, “We gained entry by breaking the door of another room. No stool was found in the room. This is not a case of suicide, it is clearly a murder case,” her father claimed.

