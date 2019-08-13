Home Cities Delhi

Gamifying news for Delhi school kids

The app is working  on gamifying  news where children can attenpt the quizzes as a single player or play or challenge a friend in a live environment.

Published: 13th August 2019 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Co-Founder Chetan D’Souza promotes the app at St Lawrence School at Geeta Colony.

Co-Founder Chetan D’Souza promotes the app at St Lawrence School at Geeta Colony.

By Express News Service

Founders of the KidzByte MediaTech Pvt. Ltd, an app – touted as ‘India’s First Short-Format Educational News Platform for Kids’ – say they’ve already visited 20 Delhi schools as part of their North India familiarisation drive since their launch last year.

This includes St Lawrence, Bharti Public School at Mayur Vihar, Delhi branches of Ryan International school, St Andrews School Scots Sr. Sec School at IP Extension, Cresent School at Daryaganj, Angels Public School at Mayur Vihar Phase III among others.

Screenshot of KidzByte app;

Co-Founder Chetan D’Souza, who has 15 years of experience in the field of PR, Marketing and Media, launched this app last July with Swagat Salunke, Design & UI expert.

Based on their initial survey in schools the findings showed that children spend at least two hours on their mobile every day.

“We felt that despite PUBG, Snapchat, YouTube... can we provide kids with a more healthier screen time option that will make them better-informed citizens of tomorrow?” says D’Souza.

The app simplifies news content as well as makes it highly interactive for kids to enjoy as brush up on their general knowledge skills.

App users can consume the news under a total of eight sections such as India and the World, Sports & Entertainment, Career & Education and Weird & Whacky.

The sections are further broken into three formats: pure text (articles below 150 words), audio assistance (a read-to-me feature for listening to news) and a news video channel (animated reporters in a newsroom setup reading out the news).  

To keep the kids coming back for more, news reports are often attached with quizzes, where they can earn points that get added into their piggy bank.

There’s a Junior Journalist section, for kids to cover any kind of activities like debates and elections at their school or contribute their art, essays, stories and poems.

But care is taken to avoid ‘controversial’ subjects such as the Dallas shootings, sex education, Section 377 or the Kashmir situation.

The app sticks to current affairs such as the recent Thailand badminton open and how two players made India proud.

“With regard to Indian politics, we explain what the Union Budget is about, how many seats does the Lok Sabha have, who is the prime minister of the country.

We take a very neutral stand. But we have reported on Kenya lifting the ban for hunting elephants. That report got a lot of coverage. In fact, kids wrote us emails offering suggestions for the country to stick on with this ban like constructing more zoos in Kenya where elephants can also thrive,” D’souza explains.

The app is working on gamifying news where children can attempt the quizzes as a single player or play or challenge a friend in a live environment. “We will soon introduce Hindi as a language choice to reach out to  kids in Tier II and III cities.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
News app for children
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri woman breaks down after listening to a fellow Kashmiri narrating memories of past Eid in the Valley. Kashmiris living in Delhi gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday to observe Eid al-Adha. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
How does Eid away from home feel? Kashmiris answer..
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited the flood-affected areas of Shimoga town (Photo | Twitter/ CM of Karnataka)
Karnataka Floods: CM Yediyurappa asks Centre to release Rs 10000 crore immediately
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp