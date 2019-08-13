Home Cities Delhi

Judge walks the talk on fighting Delhi's traffic snarls

The Saket District Court judge had earlier issued a notice to deal with the issue plaguing Saket and Malviya Nagar.

Published: 13th August 2019 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

smog, delhi traffic

Image used for representational purpose (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Taking an unusual step, senior Civil Judge Tyagita Singh of Saket District Court herself went on to check the traffic woes and garbage bottlenecks around Malviya Nagar and Saket and found that civic authorities and traffic police have completely failed to abide any of her directions issued in the past to them.

Singh took the extreme of visiting the spots on her own after realising that authorities are simply not moving in the right direction.

The main cause of traffic jam has been identified as heaps of garbage, construction rubble lying on road bang opposite the Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket.

The court was hearing a case filed by Mohit Gupta, who pointed that due to traffic congestion,  things have been difficult for the residents, litigants and lawyers who use the same route every day to visit the court complex.

His complaint also pointed towards the illegal plying of auto-rickshaws on the route which cause massive traffic snarls.

During the hearing, Judge Singh inquired from the officials representing the Public works department, South Delhi Municipal and other agencies as to why the Press Enclave road is infested with garbage occupying the part of the width of the road and that too outside the Dhalao and near the multi-speciality hospital.

Expressing concern over the stinking smell which comes from the garbage especially during the rainy season, the judge slammed the authorities for not taking the step on time and said, “I have myself visited the spot and despite directions, none of the departments are not doing anything.

Why do the courts have to pass such directions every time? It’s your duty to remove it.”

The court has now directed South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and other agencies to clean up the garbage and construction rubble from the road and file a compliance report within a month’s time before the court and slated the hearing for September 7.

TAGS
Tyagita Singh Delhi judge Delhi traffic
