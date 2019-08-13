Home Cities Delhi

No board exam fee hike burden on Delhi SC/ST students, to continue paying Rs 50: CBSE

The CBSE last week notified an increase in the examination fees for Classes 10 and 12, registration fees for Classes 9 and 11 and migration fees.

Published: 13th August 2019 09:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 11:46 PM   |  A+A-

Exam hall, CBSE board exam, CBSE students

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: SC/ST students of Delhi government schools will continue paying Rs 50 as CBSE board exam fee and the rest of the revised amount, which comes to Rs 1,150, will be paid to the board by the city government, the Central Board of Secondary Education said on Tuesday.

The decision for giving the relief to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students here was taken following a direction of the HRD Ministry, CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi said.

"On directions of the HRD Ministry, the board has decided to restore the practice of charging only Rs.50 from schools for SC and ST candidates of Delhi government schools for 10th and 12th Board examinations.

READ MORE | Rs 200 crore deficit in conducting class 10, 12 board exams forced fee hike: CBSE

For the payment of difference of increased fees per candidate, the board will take up the reimbursement with the state government once number of candidates is finalised," Tripathi said.

The CBSE last week notified an increase in the examination fees for Classes 10 and 12, registration fees for Classes 9 and 11 and migration fees.

The fees for general category students for Classes 10 and 12 were doubled from Rs 750 to Rs 1,500 for five subjects.

For the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) students, who were paying Rs 375 earlier, the fee was raised to Rs 1,200.

Under a special arrangement in the national capital, these students were only paying Rs 50, while the Delhi government was paying the rest of the amount as subsidy.

According to the revised norms announced last week, the SC/ST students were required to pay the entire amount to the CBSE and subsidy, if any, was termed as an "internal arrangement" between schools and students.

"To avoid any hassle to student of paying the whole amount and then seeking any reimbursement, the facility has been restored," Tripathi said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the CBSE had reached out to the Delhi government officials, urging them to ensure that the burden of the hike in examination fees is not passed on to students.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said he had directed the education department to work out a formula so that the students did not have to bear the burden of the increased fees.

Noting that the Delhi government was the biggest stakeholder for the CBSE in terms of number of students, Sisodia said if things continued like this, the government might consider having its own board.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CBSE SC/ST students CBSE exam fee hike
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri woman breaks down after listening to a fellow Kashmiri narrating memories of past Eid in the Valley. Kashmiris living in Delhi gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday to observe Eid al-Adha. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
How does Eid away from home feel? Kashmiris answer..
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited the flood-affected areas of Shimoga town (Photo | Twitter/ CM of Karnataka)
Karnataka Floods: CM Yediyurappa asks Centre to release Rs 10000 crore immediately
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp