This Independence Day, Akademi to hold reading session for Tihar inmates 

The programme aims to make literature popular among all sections of the society, especially those who have less access to it, said Akademi secretary K Sreenivasarao.

Published: 13th August 2019 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Ritwika Mitra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As part of its Independence Day celebrations, Sahitya Akademi will host its literary event to make a difference. On Tuesday afternoon, poets would come gather before an audience in the premises of Tihar jail – the largest prison complex in south Asia.

The programme which will be held by the Akademi in collaboration with Tihar jail is for prison inmates.  

“This is a first of its kind initiative in which Sahitya Akademi is holding a poetry meet in the Tihar jail premises. This is being held as a part of the Akademi’s Independence day celebrations,” said Akademi secretary K Sreenivasarao.

The reading session of eights poets would be chaired by poet Kunwar Baichain. Sandip Goyal, director general (prison) is to be the chief guest.

“The idea is to make literature accessible to all marginalised sections. The Akademi is also constantly trying to popularise reading habits. With this initiative, the Akademi wants to reach out to inmates and encourage them to develop regular reading habits,” he added.

At a later stage, the Akademi wants to arrange reading camps for people in a range of professions, the secretary said. On August 15, the Akademi will also hold a symposium on campus, where over 15 academics, authors, journalists will be participating on the topic of ‘India - Independence and After’.

