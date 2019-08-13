Tik Tok video of Delhi man firing shots with a rifle lands him in jail

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly firing shots with a rifle during his birthday celebrations and posting its video on Tik Tok, police said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Faizan who is a resident of Suiwalan, Chandni Mahal.

The incident occurred in the area on Saturday and police took suo-motu cognizance of the case.

Police said the video was first uploaded on Tik Tok and later went viral on different social media websites such as Whatsapp and Facebook.

After watching and examining the video, the place of occurrence was found to be a public street in Suiwalan, they added.

“After thorough examination, it was found that the incident took place in Suiwalan, Chandni Mahal in the evening of Saturday while Faizan was celebrating his 32nd birthday,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police, central, Mandeep Singh Randhawa.

“When it went viral, he disappeared from his house and hid himself to evade his apprehension. It being a sensitive case, the police team immediately swung into action.

We received specific inputs regarding his hideout at Akhade Wali Gali,” said the DCP adding that a country-made pistol was recovered from his possession, which was used in alleged firing for making the video.

A case under section 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under various sections of the Arms Act was registered at Chandni Mahal police station.Efforts are now being made to ascertain the source of the illegal weapon.