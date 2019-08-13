Home Cities Delhi

Tik Tok video of Delhi man firing shots with a rifle lands him in jail

When the video of him firing the shots for his 32nd birthday celebrations went viral, he disappeared from his house and hid himself to evade his apprehension.

Published: 13th August 2019 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly firing shots with a rifle during his birthday celebrations and posting its video on Tik Tok, police said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Faizan who is a resident of Suiwalan, Chandni Mahal.

The incident occurred in the area on Saturday and police took suo-motu cognizance of the case.

Police said the video was first uploaded on Tik Tok and later went viral on different social media websites such as Whatsapp and  Facebook.

After watching and examining the video, the place of occurrence was found to be a public street in Suiwalan, they added.

“After thorough examination, it was found that the incident took place in Suiwalan, Chandni Mahal in the evening of Saturday while Faizan was celebrating his 32nd birthday,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police, central, Mandeep Singh Randhawa.

“When it went viral, he disappeared from his house and hid himself to evade his apprehension. It being a sensitive case, the police team immediately swung into action.

We received specific inputs regarding his hideout at Akhade Wali Gali,” said the DCP adding that a country-made pistol was recovered from his possession, which was used in alleged firing for making the video.

A case under section 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under various sections of the Arms Act was registered at Chandni Mahal police station.Efforts are now being made to ascertain the source of the illegal weapon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tik Tok video firing Tik tok video delhi man delhi
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri woman breaks down after listening to a fellow Kashmiri narrating memories of past Eid in the Valley. Kashmiris living in Delhi gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday to observe Eid al-Adha. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
How does Eid away from home feel? Kashmiris answer..
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited the flood-affected areas of Shimoga town (Photo | Twitter/ CM of Karnataka)
Karnataka Floods: CM Yediyurappa asks Centre to release Rs 10000 crore immediately
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp