AAP Government pushed for Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University, says Sisodia

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy chief minister and education minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said that the AAP government is proud of its Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University (DPSRU), the first such educational institution in India, that is contributing to pharma-related research.

“I pushed for this university to start soon so that research can be done here and our country can also go a few steps ahead.

With the resources and facilities available to us, we can bring India in the list of the top five countries of the world if we wish.

This is the reason that this university is a top priority for the Delhi government,” Sisodia said, addressing the students at DPSRU.

The Delhi Assembly had enacted a law to establish DPSRU in 2008, but the university had not been established until 2015. “When I found out about the concept of this university, I said we must immediately launch the university in our first year itself.

Financial commitment, combined with our willpower led to this university becoming a reality in 2015,” he said. “The real achievement is in how many research products have come out of this university.”