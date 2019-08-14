Eco-tourism park in Delhi may be revived after four years

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The tourism department is trying to revive its ambitious eco-tourism park project at Chhawla-Kanganheri in southwest Delhi.

Touted as a weekend getaway, the eco-tourism and adventure sports complex was developed in 2015 to boost tourism. But, the project could not be kicked off as the tourism department failed to finalise an operator to run the park.

Senior government officials said the tourism department was making efforts to breathe new life into the project and soon, it would ask for Request For Proposal (RFP) from interested parties. “Last time, when RFP was issued, the department received a cold response. The reason was that the park comes under ‘green belt’, where no construction and alteration can be made. This dissuaded private operators. The department is trying. Hopefully, it will issue RFP this month once again,” said an official.

In March 2015, Jitender Singh Tomar, then Delhi minister for tourism, along with parliamentary secretary to the minister Alka Lamba had inspected the eco-tourism and adventure sports complex spread over 11.44 acres of land. The minister had issued directions to finish remaining work and open the facility at the earliest.

“The eco-tourism park was developed keeping in mind the requirement of city residents and tourists who are in the city on a short visit. They always look for destinations near Delhi offering water sports, camping, and soft adventure activities over the weekend. The idea was that all these facilities will be made available right here so that they need not go out of the city,” said another official.

“A majority of the work is complete. Huts and walking tracks are ready. This will prove to be a perfect weekend destination. Everything is in place. We are waiting for an operator to come forward,” said the official.