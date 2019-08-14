Home Cities Delhi

Land Rover's 'Defender' of faith

According to the company, the Defender is the most capable product they’ve ever made.

Published: 14th August 2019 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2019 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Land Rover's Defender

Land Rover's Defender

By Manu Gour
Express News Service

Ever since Land Rover pulled the plug on the iconic Defender, the world has been waiting to see what the Luxury SUV marque delivers next. Defender is a tough brand to live up to as the expectations from the car are at an all-time high.

To put a prototype through its paces, the manufacturer has forged a unique partnership with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC). After all, the British company has supported the IFRC since 1954 and is well aware that they go through some of the most treacherous terrains when carrying out their work. 

Currently, under test with IFRC in Dubai, the new Defender has been out for some serious dune-bashing as well as highway runs to ensure that it delivers in terms of handling and comfort.

Apart from that, the temperatures out in the desert are over 40 degrees which also works as a fine place to do some real-world hot weather testing. 

According to the company, the Defender is the most capable product they’ve ever made. It sits on tyres that have an overall diameter of 815 mm that allows for a large contact patch.

It also benefits from a bespoke traction control system that makes the SUV exceptionally easy to drive in sand, while improving on-road mannerisms. Set to go on sale later this year and hopefully reach Indian shores as well, the new  Defender does have a big reputation to live up to and has gone through 1.2 million kilometres of testing to ensure that no stone has been left unturned.

