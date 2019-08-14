Home Cities Delhi

LG Anil Baijal chairs Delhi civic body meeting, key decisions on commercial properties taken

Delhi L-G Anil Baijal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Lt. Governor Anil Baijal chaired a meeting of the Delhi Development Authority during which key decisions, including an extension of time for completing construction on vacant plots, and e-auction of commercial built-up properties, were taken on Tuesday.

The Authority approved the proposal for launching an online running scheme for 225 commercial built-up properties on ‘first come first, serve basis’ on the lines of the scheme earlier launched by the Housing Department for disposal of undisposed built-up units. These units are located in Rohini, Narela, East Zone, West Zone and South Zone.

The meeting decided to grant a deadline of December 31, 2021  for renewal of 90-year expired term leases of Residential as well as Mixed Land –use in 23 Nazul Estates (Old) of DDA. The renewal charges will be different in case of residential and mixed land use and will further vary as per plot size and calendar year.

The meeting also approved the proposal for amalgamation of two plots up to 200 square metres as compared to 64 square metres existing in the Master Plan.

It, however, will be subject to a local body simultaneously modifying the Layout Plan and the maximum ground coverage, setbacks, parking, dwelling units shall be for the amalgamated plot size.

Barwala and Mubarikpur Dabas were included in the list of villages where land pooling is applicable. Besides, a part of 13 villages which were not considered as Urban or Development Areas were approved by the Authority as Urban and Development Areas. 

“Authority also decided to conduct a survey of jhuggi clusters for in situ redevelopment to provide housing for all. The amalgamation of residential plots up to 200 sqm and Industrial plots in Delhi approved to facilitate users,” the L-G office tweeted.  

