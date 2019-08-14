Home Cities Delhi

Old sewer line to help drainage in Delhi

Senior officials said once restoration is completed, the line would help reduce pressure on existing sewer network in city and resolve frequent choking of sewer lines to some extent in the area.

Published: 14th August 2019 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2019 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Clouds loom over Raisina Hills in New Delhi.

Clouds loom over Raisina Hills in New Delhi. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has started restoring an old sewer trunk line — probably laid during the British rule — that runs under the southern carriageway in Chandni Chowk. 

Senior officials said once it is completed, the line would help to reduce pressure on the existing sewer network in the Walled City and resolve frequent choking of sewer lines to some extent in the area.  

The diameter of the underground drain from the Red Fort crossing to Fatehpuri Masjid, made of lakhori brick and lime mortar, ranges between 3.7 and 5.5 feet.  “Almost one-fourth part of the line from Fatehpuri to Ballimaran has been restored. Its dimension is larger than what we expected.

The height of the channel is about 7 feet. A chemical coating is being done to conserve and repair cracks, which is likely to enhance its life further for about 50-60 years,” said an official.

The rehabilitation of sewer line is a part of the ongoing Chandni Chowk redevelopment project for which the fund is being provided by the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC).  

According to officials associated with the project, the line was almost blocked when the work was started three-four months ago.

“The line was alive but more or less chocked with sediment. The extent of blockage can be gauged from the fact that silt removed from a three-metre patch was enough to load a truck,” said the official.    

The Public Works Department (PWD) has already decided to build a separate stormwater drain network for diverting rainwater to the Yamuna in order to check waterlogging in the Walled City.

The North MCD, the PWD and the Delhi Jal Board were tasked with preparing the plan for the drainage network for roads and streets in Shahjahanabad. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Jal Board Delhi stormwater drain Delhi flood Delhi drainage
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MDMK general secretary Vaiko (File Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Want a photo with MDMK leader Vaiko? Pay Rs 100!
TNIE Explores: Meet the Jawa bike 'doctor' from Chennai
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 73rd Independence Day said that within 10 weeks of returning to power, his government has taken key decisions to fulfil the aspirations of people and cited the new law on triple talaq and scrapping of special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir. In his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, he said his government has dedicated itself on all fronts in the service of countrymen. (Photo | AP)
10 key announcements in PM Modi's 6th Independence Day speech
Let us take a look at the movies that are set to release on the occasion of Indian Independence Day.
From Kollywood to Bollywood: Movies slated for release on Indian Independence Day 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp