Supreme Court warns against politicisation of Delhi Ravidas temple demolition

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday warned against politicising the demolition of a Guru Ravidas temple in Tughlakabad ridge area on its order and threatened to initiate contempt proceedings against those provoking demonstrations.

“Don’t think we are powerless. We know the seriousness of the issue,” a bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said when the counsel appearing for the Guru Ravidas Jainti Samaroh Samiti referred to the agitation on the issue in Punjab.

“Don’t speak a word and don’t aggravate the issue. You are in for contempt. We will haul up your entire management. We will see what has to be done,” the bench said.

The bench which also comprised Justices M R Shah and Ajay Rastogi, requested Attorney General K K Venugopal to assist in the matter.

Separately, the National Green Tribunal has asked the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) to submit a report on illegal construction in the Tughlakabad Extension area.