Home Cities Delhi

AAP takes swipe at Centre over slowdown of economy

The Indian economy grew 6.8 per cent in FY19, with the GDP expanding by 5.8 per cent in the quarter ended March, the slowest in five years.

Published: 15th August 2019 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2019 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha

Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian economy has officially entered an economic slowdown zone, Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha said on Wednesday.

“We have now officially entered economic slowdown. From falling GDP, massive job losses, to the automobile industry dangerously close to recession — the mess seems to be everywhere. But is the government willing to even acknowledge the problem?” Raghav said, adding that the slump is not just about numbers but “a felt reality”.

ALSO READ: Stocks, slowdown and signs of crisis

The Indian economy grew 6.8 per cent in FY19, with the GDP expanding by 5.8 per cent in the quarter ended March, the slowest in five years.

ALSO READ: Crisis is here to stay despite liquidity boost, say realtors

Highlighting that 286 dealerships have been closed down in the past 18 months, he said the negative impact can be seen on tyre, steel, steering and manufacturing industries.

He said 15,000 people lost their jobs in the industry over the past three months and that Honda had laid off 700 workers at their manufacturing plant in Haryana. “As the automobile sector slows down, the ripple effect is felt across the automobile component industry.” 

There are warning signs that if the situation persists, there will be job losses to the tune of 10 lakh in the automobile component manufacturers industry alone, the chartered accountant-turned-politician said.

ALSO READ: Automobile sector crisis sees dealers cut two lakh jobs

As per the latest numbers, Chadha said, India’s top 30 cities had 1.28 million unsold housing units, witnessing a steep rise from March 2018 figures, revealing that “Indians are not buying houses at the pace at which they are built”.

“When real estate slows down, many other sectors such as steel, cement, furnishings, paints and others do badly too.”  

Not just manufacturing, even the services sector is decelerating, the AAP spokesperson added. “Banks’ credit data shows that tourism, hotel and restaurants, transport, computer software, shipping and commercial real estate are down. Service sector which contributes more than 50 per cent to GDP mirrors the general slowdown.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian economy Indian economic slowdown Raghav Chadha
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tiger spotted amid bushes near Kaliasot Dam in Bhopal on Tuesday | pti
DID YOU KNOW? India's tiger census is the world's largest biodiversity study!
Meet a 106-year-old freedom fighter from Kerala  
Gallery
School children tie rakhi on the wrist of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: PM Modi, Amarinder Singh, KT Rama Rao and other netas celebrate Raksha Bandhan
Fans were in for a treat this Raksha Bandhan with actors from Salman Khan to Nani sharing their goofiest and most adorable photos with their siblings. Newly minted celeb parents too treated us to some super cute posts of their children. Take a look! (Phot
IN PHOTOS | Raksha Bandhan 2019: From Sonam Kapoor to Madhavan, here's how celebrity siblings showcased their love!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp