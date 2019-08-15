Home Cities Delhi

'Deshbhakti' curriculum to start in Delhi government schools from next year: CM Kejriwal

'We have to create a sense of ownership among all children that they have to take on the challenges we are facing as a country head-on and address them,' said CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Published: 15th August 2019 12:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2019 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference at Delhi Secretariat in New Delhi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference at Delhi Secretariat in New Delhi. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To inculcate a feeling of nationalism among students, the Delhi government will start a new curriculum in government schools from next year, announced by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday. 

“We will bring ‘Deshbhakti curriculum’ next year,” he said at the launch of the ‘Constitution at 70’ campaign. The campaign, which will end on November 26, the day in 1949 when the Constitution of India was adopted, is being held in all government schools. Students of Class 6-9 and Class 11 will be part of the campaign.

The curriculum is aimed at achieving three important goals — every child must feel proud of the nation, aware of their responsibility and duty towards the country, and instil in them a feeling of passion to sacrifice anything for the nation, the CM said.

“When our children grow older and start working, and at any point if they accept a bribe, then they must feel from within that they are betraying ‘Bharat Mata’. When they jump a traffic light, they must feel they have wronged their country,” Kejriwal said.

“We have to create a sense of ownership among all children that they have to take on the challenges we are facing as a country head-on and address them. Third, we have to instil among children the passion and commitment to be prepared to sacrifice anything for the nation,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said teachers and principals of Delhi government schools will be at the forefront of the designing of this curriculum, similar to the way the ‘Happiness’ and ‘Entrepreneurship Mindset’ curriculums were designed.

“I have directed the department to form a cell to drive this and take inputs from people across the country. I am optimistic that by the next academic year we will be able to launch this curriculum,” he said.
Kejriwal also tweeted about the new initiative and sought inputs from people on the course.

TAGS
Deshbhakti curriculum Kejriwal Arvind Kejriwal
