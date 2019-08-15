'Divine Interventions' to unveil in Delhi

Bhumika Popli By

Express News Service

After travelling to Chennai and Hyderabad, Divine Interventions is set to unveil in Delhi. The exhibition, which includes 50 sculptures and paintings by artists P Gnana and G Subramanian, will display various depictions of Lord Krishna.

Babita Gupta, Director, Art Spice Gallery, tells The Morning Standard that with Krishna as the central theme, she found it fitting to bring the show to Delhi on the occasion of Janmashtmi – August 24.

“The idea is to draw the viewer effortlessly into the rich cultural and mythological narrations through the medium of art.

The central colour palette has remained blue further lending itself to all imagery associated with Krishna, like the cow, the flute and the gopis.”

Gupta finds similarity in the artistic renditions of Gnana and Subramanian. “Though their approach is different, one can’t help but notice the underlying similarity in the theme where Gnana paints and recreates his obsession with the cow; Subramanian brings the textural aspect in his art through mythological images of Lord Krishna and Ganesha.”

Subramanian’s Krishna depicts a childlike innocence. The artist has been portraying this particular aspect in his artwork for many years.

“When I was carving a niche for myself as a young decorative painter; my daughter was diagnosed with cancer.

With her passing away, my life came to a standstill. I went on a spiritual journey in search of answers, yet life seemed blurry,” says the artist.

What set him on a positive course were events like winning a gold medal in an art competition, which led him to take weekend art classes for children and facing Michelangelo’s masterpiece, The Last Judgment, at Sistine Chapel, Italy.

“I started working on images of Gods. The inspiration to create this came from my childhood when I used to listen to mythological stories narrated by the elders.

My daughter loved birds and the parrot was her favourite, so all my paintings have one. The inspiration and spark behind my art is the smile of my daughter.”

On: August 22-September 21

At: Art Spice Gallery

