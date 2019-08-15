Free bus rides for Delhi women on Independence Day

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Women in the national capital can enjoy free bus rides on Thursday as the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) is offering free rides on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. This facility will be available in both AC and non-AC buses between 8 am to 10 pm, the DTC said on Wednesday.

According to the DTC, barring restrictions on some routes due to Independence Day celebrations, buses will be running normally across the city. “Also, with heavy rush of commuters expected on Raksha Bandhan, the DTC has decided to put its maximum buses on road to cater the extra rush of the passengers,” the transportation body said.