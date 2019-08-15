Free bus rides for Delhi women on Independence Day
Women in the national capital enjoy free bus rides on Thursday as the Delhi Transport Corporation is offering free rides on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.
Published: 15th August 2019
NEW DELHI: Women in the national capital can enjoy free bus rides on Thursday as the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) is offering free rides on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. This facility will be available in both AC and non-AC buses between 8 am to 10 pm, the DTC said on Wednesday.
According to the DTC, barring restrictions on some routes due to Independence Day celebrations, buses will be running normally across the city. “Also, with heavy rush of commuters expected on Raksha Bandhan, the DTC has decided to put its maximum buses on road to cater the extra rush of the passengers,” the transportation body said.