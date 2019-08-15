Home Cities Delhi

Free rides for women in DTC, cluster buses from October 29: Kejriwal

In his address to residents on Independence Day, the Delhi CM said public bus service would be made free for women commuters from October 29.

Published: 15th August 2019 01:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2019 07:48 AM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference at Delhi Secretariat in New Delhi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With an eye on the next Assembly polls, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced a rakhi gift for women in Delhi — free bus rides from October-end.

In his address to residents on Independence Day, the CM said public bus service would be made free for women commuters from October 29, the day coinciding with the celebration of ‘Bhai Dooj’, a traditional Indian festival where brothers renew their pledge to protect their sisters.

“I’m fulfilling my duty towards my sisters. This step would go a long way towards ensuring the dignity, empowerment and safety of women. It will also help them chase their dreams without fearing for their security,” Kejriwal said.

Two months ago, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), stilling licking the wounds of the Lok Sabha polls, had proposed free rides for women in Delhi Metro and buses operated by the Delhi Transport Corporation. With the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation partly in the care of the Centre, the plan is yet to get off the ground.

However, renewing his Metro promise on Thursday, the CM said the plan would be implemented soon. “People’s money should go into their welfare. It can only happen through honest governance,” he said. 

