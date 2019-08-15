Online portal to promote gender equality among pupils

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to promote gender equality, management firm Development Initiatives for Change (Di4C) plans to launch a campaign to reach out to schoolchildren from Class 9 to 12 through an online portal in Delhi-NCR.

With the tagline “#IamforABC’’, the campaign will drive youngsters to contribute towards generating awareness about gender equality and sensitising people through a depiction of various positive actions and constructive efforts that address different kinds of inequalities in society.

The campaign will be launched Thursday in partnership with the Indo-German Social Service Society (IGSSS) and Caritas India.

The campaign will conduct interactive learning sessions with children in about 500 government and private schools; and through them extend the outreach of the campaign to their parents, friends and families.

The Di4C initiative is aligned to the Global 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development which focuses on youngsters, children and youth, amplify their voices and activate them to participate as partners in any process of change. From its launch day, the portal will become a knowledge portal of sharing and learning.