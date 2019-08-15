Poor safety: Police, private school get DCW notice over minor’s rape

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued notice to the city police and a private school where a five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a sweeper.

The minor was allegedly sexually assaulted by the sweeper inside the school premises in south Delhi. The sweeper has been arrested.

The incident came to light on August 8 when the girl’s mother came out to lodge a police complaint.

In the notice to the police, the Commission sought a factual report, details of the action taken against school authorities as well as the FIR lodged in the case and whether CCTV cameras were installed in the school. The DCW sought this information by August 20.

The panel asked school authorities whether they were aware of the incident and sought details of the action taken by them.

The Commission has also asked the authorities whether they had informed the police about the incident and whether the police verification of the employees, including the sweeper, was conducted.

It has also sought details of the staff responsible for the lapse and how a male staffer could gain access to women’s washroom.

Other information sought include whether school authorities were planning to conduct counselling sessions for the other students in order to learn about similar offences against them if any, and about the steps taken to ensure the safety of children.