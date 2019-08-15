Security, traffic arrangements in place for I-Day celebrations in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Elaborate traffic and security arrangements around the Red Fort have been made for the 73rd Independence Day Celebrations this year, police said on Wednesday.

Detailed traffic deployment will be in place to facilitate the movement of V.I.P. vehicles, invitees and the general public to reach the venue at Red Fort and also to ensure safe and smooth flow of traffic in other parts of the city, according to a police statement.

Delhi Police PRO Mandeep Singh Randhawa said that 20,000 personnel have been deployed at the Red Fort and on the other roads connecting with venue. “We have installed 500 CCTV cameras and for the first time, there will be facial recognition technology cameras at the venue. Anti-drone detection systems will secure the skies,” he said.

From 4 am to 10 am, only labelled vehicles will be permitted on Netaji Subhash Marg from Delhi Gate to Chatta Rail, Lothian Road from GPO Delhi to Chatta Rail, S P Mukherjee Marg from H C Sen Marg to Yamuna Bazar Chowk, Chandni Chowk Road from Fountain Chowk to Red Fort, Nishad Raj Marg from Ring Road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Esplanade Road and its Link Road to Netaji Subhash Marg and Ring Road from Rajghat to Y-Point-Hanuman Setu.

“Those vehicles which do not have parking labels may avoid Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Subhash Marg, J L Nehru Marg and Ring Road between Nizamuddin Bridge and ISBT bridge and take the route as advised,” Joint Commissioner of Police K Jegadesan said.

Geeta Colony Bridge will be closed towards Shantivan and traffic would not be permitted on lower Ring Road from ISBT Kashmere Gate towards Shantivan and from IP flyover towards Rajghat between 4 am and 10 am

Goods vehicles will not be permitted between Nizamuddin Bridge and Wazirabad bridge from midnight to 11 am Interstate Buses will not be allowed between Maharana Pratap ISBT and Sarai Kale Khan ISBT in this period.