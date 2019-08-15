The National Green Tribunal seeks action on encroachment on Delhi government land

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal directed Delhi’s chief secretary to look into a plea filed by a city resident alleging encroachment on government land in Haiderpur.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel passed the order after noting the submission of the Delhi Development Authority that the area falls under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

The corporation, however, denied this and filed an affidavit saying that according to the Chief Town Planner, Land and Estate Department and the Revenue Department, encroachment is on the Delhi government’s land and not on its land.

Accordingly, encroachment removal action has to be by the land-owning agency, DDA, the corporation said.

“The report received from DDA was to the effect that the area falls under the North [civic body]...The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has filed an affidavit to the effect that according to the Chief Town Planner, Land and Estate Department and the Revenue Department [of Delhi government], encroachment is on the government land and not on [civic body] land,” the bench observed.

Taking into account the “divergent stand” taken by the authorities, the bench stated,“We direct the Chief Secretary, Delhi to look into the matter and determine the question as to who is to take action for removal of encroachment from the Government land and furnish a report before the next date by e-mail,” the bench said.

The National Green Tribunal had earlier directed the DDA to submit a factual and action taken report on the issue. The chief secretary was also directed to furnish a report by November 19.