Home Cities Delhi

43-year-old dance drama show in Delhi gets a tech boost

The dance-drama, informs Producer-Director Shobha Deepak Singh, depicts the fascinating life of Krishna which is abound with legends, myths, miracles and adulations over a span of 3,000 years.

Published: 16th August 2019 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2019 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Previous stagings of the 43-year-old dance-drama Krishna.

Previous stagings of the 43-year-old dance-drama Krishna.

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

For the first time in a little over four decades since it was staged, the mesmerising dance-drama of Krishna at Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra (SBKK) will use LED wall technology.

This will not only enhance the visual appeal of the show, but it is also likely to attract more audiences, especially tech-savvy youth to attend the shows. 

The dance-drama, informs Producer-Director Shobha Deepak Singh, depicts the fascinating life of Krishna which is abound with legends, myths, miracles and adulations over a span of 3,000 years.

“It portrays the fascinating journey of the playful icon from his adorable childhood and youthful antics to the centre-stage of human reverence,” says the Padma Shri awardee.

The only reason, she says, why the dance-drama has been so successful and appreciated over generations is because the production has not backed out when it comes to trying out new innovations, including the use of simple Hindi so the act is easily understood by all. 

“We ensure to add something new to the show every year. This keeps the show alive and audiences do not shy away from coming back year after year,” she says. 

Talking about the youth, who seems to be least interested in watching mythological or historical shows these days, Shobha Deepak Singh who is also the SBKK’s Vice-Chairperson, says, “Contrary to popular belief, the youth wants to know more about our history and mythology.

A sizeable percentage of audiences today comprises youngsters but you just can’t give them anything under the tag of it being ancient or heritage. They want a logical reasoning and conclusion. Else they reject it.” 

This year, she informs, the dance-drama has introduced new performances in the second half. “The first half has been inspired from Shrimad Bhagwad.

It has important events like Krishna singing Maiyaa Meri Main Nahin Maakhan Khayo or the Maha Raas period where Krishna dances with his consort Radha, have been around for years and we cannot change much here.

The post-interval period showcases what happened in the Mahabharata like the Bheeshma Yuddh, the war with Karna and Duryodhana, Gandhari’s shraap [curse] to Krishna and the famous battle of Kurukshetra. It is where we can add new stories,” she explains about the two-and-a-half hour-long production.


ON: August 19-24, 6:30pm daily, and matinee shows at 3:00pm on August 23-24.
AT: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra Delhi dance drama shows Delhi krishna dance shows
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Roy Joseph Vadakkan |EPS
Meet the Catholic priest who reads Ramayana every year and fasts during Ramzan
The Krishna flood water at Kanaka Durga Varadhi in Vijayawada on Thursday. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Water level rises in Krishna river in Andhra Pradesh
Gallery
Former India cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar passed away in Chennai on Thursday. Initially, it was learnt that he had died of a cardiac arrest but later the news that he committed suicide came as a bigger shock. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP VB Chandrasekhar: Check out some rare photos of the CSK mastermind
As the news of the sudden demise of former Tamil Nadu and Indian cricketer VB Chandrasekhar is yet to sink in, here is the shocking list of well-known cricketers who committed suicide.
From VB Chandrasekhar to David Bairstow: Popular cricketers who committed suicide
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp