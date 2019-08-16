43-year-old dance drama show in Delhi gets a tech boost

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

For the first time in a little over four decades since it was staged, the mesmerising dance-drama of Krishna at Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra (SBKK) will use LED wall technology.

This will not only enhance the visual appeal of the show, but it is also likely to attract more audiences, especially tech-savvy youth to attend the shows.

The dance-drama, informs Producer-Director Shobha Deepak Singh, depicts the fascinating life of Krishna which is abound with legends, myths, miracles and adulations over a span of 3,000 years.

“It portrays the fascinating journey of the playful icon from his adorable childhood and youthful antics to the centre-stage of human reverence,” says the Padma Shri awardee.

The only reason, she says, why the dance-drama has been so successful and appreciated over generations is because the production has not backed out when it comes to trying out new innovations, including the use of simple Hindi so the act is easily understood by all.

“We ensure to add something new to the show every year. This keeps the show alive and audiences do not shy away from coming back year after year,” she says.

Talking about the youth, who seems to be least interested in watching mythological or historical shows these days, Shobha Deepak Singh who is also the SBKK’s Vice-Chairperson, says, “Contrary to popular belief, the youth wants to know more about our history and mythology.

A sizeable percentage of audiences today comprises youngsters but you just can’t give them anything under the tag of it being ancient or heritage. They want a logical reasoning and conclusion. Else they reject it.”

This year, she informs, the dance-drama has introduced new performances in the second half. “The first half has been inspired from Shrimad Bhagwad.

It has important events like Krishna singing Maiyaa Meri Main Nahin Maakhan Khayo or the Maha Raas period where Krishna dances with his consort Radha, have been around for years and we cannot change much here.

The post-interval period showcases what happened in the Mahabharata like the Bheeshma Yuddh, the war with Karna and Duryodhana, Gandhari’s shraap [curse] to Krishna and the famous battle of Kurukshetra. It is where we can add new stories,” she explains about the two-and-a-half hour-long production.



ON: August 19-24, 6:30pm daily, and matinee shows at 3:00pm on August 23-24.

AT: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg