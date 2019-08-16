Home Cities Delhi

73rd Independence Day celebrations in Delhi a memorable experience for children

After delivering his Independence Day speech, the prime minister went into the crowd, where kids thronged around him to shake his hands.

People thronged Rajpath in New Delhi to celebrate Independence Day.

By Mudita Girotra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Under an overcast sky, the majestic Red Fort, decked with tricolour patterns formed of marigold flowers, had the power to instil patriotism in thousands who had gathered there on Thursday to celebrate the 73rd Independence Day.

The schoolchildren who sat opposite the spot from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his speech, were clad in saffron, white, blue and green colours from the national flag-as they eagerly waited for Modi to arrive at the venue.

Beginning with a singing of patriotic songs by schoolchildren, the morning proceeded to the formation of a tri-services guard of honour.

Amid much fanfare, the crowd was infused with joy and the children rose on their toes to catch a glimpse of the prime minister’s cavalcade as it arrived at Lahori Gate. They clapped and waved at him.  

Clad in a white half-sleeved kurta and churidar and sporting a colourful headgear, the prime minister was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik, and Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra.

The prime minister was introduced by the defence secretary to the General Officer Commanding Delhi area, who accompanied him to the saluting base.

After inspecting the guard of honour, the prime minister moved towards the ramparts of the fort as the onlookers cheered. As he began his speech with, ‘Mere pyaare desh wasiyon’, the crowd responded with a hurrah. 

Each time in his more than 90-minute-long address the prime minister mentioned the modification of Article 370, the audience expressed its approval with claps and hoots.

While discussing multiple other aspects of his first tenure and the ten weeks of the second tenure, he referred to this decision at least four times.

There was a sprinkling of rain during his address, but he continued nevertheless, before concluding with Jai Hind, Bharat Mata Ki Jai, and Vande Mataram, with the crowd repeating the same. 

After delivering his speech, the prime minister went into the crowd, where kids thronged around him to shake his hands. Those at the back ran towards him enthusiastically to also get a chance to shake hands with him.   

Children’s reaction

For 11-year-old Ifra Nadeem, his stress on cleanliness was something to remember all her life. “I liked that he said that we should be taught about cleanliness from our childhood.”

Laiba Aqil, a Class 8 student, said: “I shook hands with him. It felt so nice.” 

A group of NCC boys from GSBV School at Khajuri Khas hailed the prime minister for withdrawing provisions of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. “The entire country is one now. It didn’t feel like that earlier. There is one flag, one nationality like he said,” said 17-year-old Anmol Dubey. 

Recalling his experience at the event last year, the boy said: “I got the opportunity to shake hands with him. He lovingly called me Dubey ji and spoke to me”. 

