Delhi civic body offers 7,400 EWS apartments at affordable rates

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Thursday announced a new scheme offering around 7,400 economically weaker section (EWS) category flats at concessional rates and also rolling out a special housing scheme for home-seekers belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST).

The EWS residential units are located in pocket 1A, 1B, 1C, G7, G8, and sector V of Narela.

Various category flats (Janta, LIG, MIG, and HIG), which are being offered to SC/ ST are old inventory and are built in Paschim Vihar, Lok Nayak Puram, Dwarka and Narela.

“The scheme for EWS flats is available online and home-seekers will be able to submit applications by August 30. After due consideration of the income criterion of EWS category — Rs 3 lakh per annum — it was decided that they will be granted 40 per cent concession on the construction cost.

Applicants will get 40 per cent discount on flats which are in pocket 1 A, B, C and 10 per cent concession will be given for flats G (7 &8) block and sector V,” a DDA official said.

The tentative cost of EWS flats, measuring the plinth area to be 35.40 square metres (sqm) to 37.31 sqm, is between Rs 10.89 and Rs 12.29 lakh.

The smaller flats, with 29.77 sqm of plinth area, are to be offered at Rs 9.55 lakh.

The approval to offer concession was given in July.

In the latest scheme for which the draw was held on July 23, around 7,000 EWS category flats were available for sale.

Soon after the draw, DDA’s vice-chairman Tarun Kapoor had said that the authority would make attempts to sell unsold flats, including EWS category units, soon at concessional rates to encourage applicants.

For SC/ ST applicants, online registration will start on September 5. The allotment of flats will be done through a draw for which the date will be announced later.

“Under the special scheme for SCs/ STs, all flats are old inventory. More details will be available on our websites,” said an official.

The land-owning agency has been making an endeavour to attract buyers for these unsold units. It also tried to sell them in bulk to government agencies and departments including public sector undertakings (PSUs) but failed to clear the inventory.

Only, the CISF showed interest and purchased 750 units in 2018.

The DDA recently decided to sell unsold units to decorated defence and paramilitary personnel at concessional rates.