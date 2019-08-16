Delhi CM's announcement of free ridership a poll stunt, says opposition

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Leading Opposition players — Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress — on Thursday scoffed at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s promise of free rides for women in public buses, calling it an ‘election stunt’.

They said the announcement was aimed at currying favour with women voters in the run-up to the Assembly elections scheduled early next year.

“Kejriwal is trying to buy votes by putting more burden of expenses on the exchequer,” charged leader of the Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta.

“The CM is advancing his political agenda in the grab of free ridership to women passengers in DTC buses.

The timing is interesting as the announcement came at a time when elections are around the corner. It only goes to show his desperation to cling on to power,” Gupta said.

He said the CM still hadn’t made good on his promises to roll out more buses in the national capital and deploy marshals in them to ensure safety of women commuters.

“He has chosen an easy way to woo voters. However, it will put more burden on the public exchequer.

He has decided to use public money to create a vote bank. The funds to facilitate free travel will have to be diverted from development schemes,” the BJP leader said.

Jitender Singh Kochar, a spokesperson for Delhi Congress, said, “Free bus ride is an election stunt.

He can’t be trusted. Instead of strengthening the bus fleet and public transport in the national capital, he is offering free travel.”