Delhi's Qutub Minar complex all set to dazzle in the dark

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The historic Qutub Minar complex, raised way back in the 12th century, is set to sparkle and draw visitors even after sundown, as the installation of ‘architectural lights’ to the iconic landmark is now complete.

The new lighting arrangement is likely to be unveiled soon.

The newfangled warm energy-efficient LED lamps will highlight opulent architectural features of five Sultanate-era structures on the campus — Qutub Minar, Alai Darwaza, Alai Minar, Quwwatul Islam mosque and a gateway.

The new lights will also be energy efficient, as they would reduce power consumption by 62 per cent.

Tallest minar now also the brightest.

In 2018, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), the custodian of the complex, had decided to replace façade lights with state-of-the-art illumination and the job was commissioned to National Building Construction Corporation (NBCC).

Senior government officials associated with the project said that fixing of new luminosities at the complex had been finished and they are ready for inauguration.

“A team of ASI and NBCC will conduct a joint inspection of the site in a couple of days. If they notice any shortcoming, the corporation will be notified. Otherwise, the work is complete.

Soon, a formal unveiling ceremony will be held depending on the schedule of the Union minister of culture,” the official said.

The new illumination at Qutb Minar complex is similar to the ones installed at Red Fort, Purana Quila and Safdarjung Tomb.

An official of ASI said that wall-grazing effect created by the new lamps would enable visitors to admire calligraphic verses, corbels, and intricate carving even after dark, while also helping reduce power bills.

“The architectural lights will certainly enhance the beauty and splendor of heritage structures, particularly, the minaret, as it will dazzle from afar. These lights will bring more tourists to the historic complex,” the official said.

Façade lighting is a simple illumination arrangement in which the lamps, fixed at a distance, throw beam evenly at the surface and gives it a flat appearance.

However, architectural lighting, also known as ‘element illumination’, is a programming-based technique, whereby small bulbs are placed at strategic points, highlighting features of the structure’s components such as domes, ramparts, minarets, arches, balconies and other architectural details.

“One of the benefits of architectural lighting is that under this arrangement, lamps are not fixed on the surface of the structure. They are installed at a distance, which will take away the possibility of any damage to the historic building,” an ASI official said.

Only the Qutub Minar was provided with ultraviolet protective bulbs in May 2005.

While the complex remains open till 10 pm for visitors, the new lights will be on for four hours from 7 in the evening.