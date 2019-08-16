Head to the Delhi Drawing Room to experience Moroccan magic

Nikita Sharma By

Express News Service

You don’t need to be an artist or an art lover to attend this workshop, you only need to enjoy dabbling in colours and trying your hand at a new skill.

The Delhi Drawing Room is set to organise such an activity called Moroccan Mosaic on Canvas at The Beer Café.

Delhi-based self-taught artist Manaswi Malik, 23, who will conduct the workshop, says, that while the concept is inspired by Moroccan mosaic tiles, the participants will replicate the exquisite geometric patterns through acrylic paints on canvas. “I will guide participants through a simplified process because most of them are amateurs exploring art.

It is satisfying to see people, who have never held a brush, making an entire art piece on their own.

Though we have a designated artwork for a session, I always tell them not to stick to it and play around with colours and patterns,” says Malik, who does the branding for a décor magazine.

Since April, Malik has conducted over 10 workshops in Delhi with the Delhi Drawing Room. The participant count varies between 10 and 25.

“Mainly, these are office-goers, who want to indulge in some activity on the weekends. A few kids also show up with their mothers.

There is a rise in the number of participants, which is why organisers have even partnered with more cafes to make this art space accessible for people.”

About Delhi Drawing Room

Drawing Room was started by architect and entrepreneur Snehal Patil, 31, in Mumbai. “It started as an experiment four years ago.

Bored of the same weekend parties, I arranged a paint party, and my friends enjoyed a lot.” In a year’s time, she quit her job and started Drawing Rooms in Bengaluru and Delhi.

“Though it took a little time to gain pace in Delhi market, people look forward to our events now,” says Patil. “I believe it is a good way to unwind yourself.” A charcoal sketching and finger painting workshop is next on the roster.

ON: August 18, 10:30 am

AT: The Beer Café, GK-2, New Delhi