Home Cities Delhi

Kite threads throw Delhi Metro’s Blue Line into disarray, services hit by over an hour

Services were affected between the Dwarka and Rajiv Chowk Metro stations as restoration work was underway, officials of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said.

Published: 16th August 2019 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2019 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

All the kite threads and ‘manza’ were removed by 3.15 pm and normal train movement was restored on the entire Blue Line thereafter.

All the kite threads and ‘manza’ were removed by 3.15 pm and normal train movement was restored on the entire Blue Line thereafter.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Services were delayed for over an hour on a major section of the Delhi Metro’s Blue Line on Thursday due to a technical problem, officials said.

Services were affected between the Dwarka and Rajiv Chowk Metro stations as restoration work was underway, officials of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

The Blue Line connects Janakpuri West in Delhi and Electronic City in Noida. “Services on the Blue Line were affected today between 2 pm and 3.15 pm due to OHE (overhead electricity) tripping on down line section (going towards Noida/Vaishali) from Subhash Nagar to Rajouri Garden section,” the DMRC statement said in a statement.

“The cause of the OHE tripping was found to be excessive kite threads getting entangled at multiple locations in this section which were physically checked and removed by maintenance team by patrolling the affected section,” it said.

Services were run on both up and down lines in one loop from Kirti Nagar to Noida/Vaishali; and they were run on a single line (through up line as down line was being physically checked by maintenance teams for kite threads) between Kirti Nagar and Janakpuri West section, the DMRC said.

“Besides, services were run in another loop between Janakpuri West and Dwarka Sec-21 section through both up and down lines,” the DMRC added.

All the kite threads and ‘manza’ were removed by 3.15 pm and normal train movement was restored on the entire Blue Line thereafter.

“DMRC appeals to the general public to not fly kites near OHE lines of Delhi Metro, as it may endanger their own safety,” the statement said.    

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi metro Delhi metro blue line Delhi metro delay
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Roy Joseph Vadakkan |EPS
Meet the Catholic priest who reads Ramayana every year and fasts during Ramzan
The Krishna flood water at Kanaka Durga Varadhi in Vijayawada on Thursday. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Water level rises in Krishna river in Andhra Pradesh
Gallery
Former India cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar passed away in Chennai on Thursday. Initially, it was learnt that he had died of a cardiac arrest but later the news that he committed suicide came as a bigger shock. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP VB Chandrasekhar: Check out some rare photos of the CSK mastermind
As the news of the sudden demise of former Tamil Nadu and Indian cricketer VB Chandrasekhar is yet to sink in, here is the shocking list of well-known cricketers who committed suicide.
From VB Chandrasekhar to David Bairstow: Popular cricketers who committed suicide
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp