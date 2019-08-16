Kite threads throw Delhi Metro’s Blue Line into disarray, services hit by over an hour

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Services were delayed for over an hour on a major section of the Delhi Metro’s Blue Line on Thursday due to a technical problem, officials said.

Services were affected between the Dwarka and Rajiv Chowk Metro stations as restoration work was underway, officials of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

The Blue Line connects Janakpuri West in Delhi and Electronic City in Noida. “Services on the Blue Line were affected today between 2 pm and 3.15 pm due to OHE (overhead electricity) tripping on down line section (going towards Noida/Vaishali) from Subhash Nagar to Rajouri Garden section,” the DMRC statement said in a statement.

“The cause of the OHE tripping was found to be excessive kite threads getting entangled at multiple locations in this section which were physically checked and removed by maintenance team by patrolling the affected section,” it said.

Services were run on both up and down lines in one loop from Kirti Nagar to Noida/Vaishali; and they were run on a single line (through up line as down line was being physically checked by maintenance teams for kite threads) between Kirti Nagar and Janakpuri West section, the DMRC said.

“Besides, services were run in another loop between Janakpuri West and Dwarka Sec-21 section through both up and down lines,” the DMRC added.

All the kite threads and ‘manza’ were removed by 3.15 pm and normal train movement was restored on the entire Blue Line thereafter.

“DMRC appeals to the general public to not fly kites near OHE lines of Delhi Metro, as it may endanger their own safety,” the statement said.