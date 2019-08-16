Nationalism at its best when Rakhi, Eid and Independence day fall in the same week

By Express News Service

What happens when you have Rakhi, Eid and Independence Day all rolled up into one week? Nationalism at it’s best!

Not everyone chooses to play an active role in National Integration, but each of us does so in our own little ways. The Morning Standard caught up with two siblings who have spent more than two decades celebrating Raksha Bandhan.

Nazish and Ali Mir, are siblings first are business partners second. They have spent the last few days celebrating Eid with family and close friends. Being hardly a few years apart they have a common group of friends who look forward to the Eid festivities in their home.

They are your typical Delhi kids, with friends from all backgrounds. “I’ve had friends from all religions and I’ve never felt awkward celebrating other festivals.

Our friends love to come over on Eid to wish us and have a meal with us. Everyone’s dressed in traditional clothes and we feast on biryani, kheer and seviyan. And we celebrate rakhi, so the party continues,” states Nazish.

It begets the question, being Muslims, how come the duo celebrate Rakhi? Ali replies, “Why not? Every Raksha Bandhan I have my sisters tie me a rakhi, and a promise from my end that I’ll always be there for them – to protect them.

Isn’t that the duty of all brothers whether Muslim, Hindu or Sikh? I’m a practicing Muslim, but anything that I connect with becomes a part of my life – Raksha Bandhan only adds value to our relationship; it gives us a chance not to take our siblings for granted and to appreciate them for the joy they bring to our lives.”

Their bond has evolved from kinship to business partners, having recently launched a brand of premium sanitary pads called Laiqa.

These sanitary napkins are biodegradable, focusing on women and the environment. This is unique to the cousins as well since it’s not typical of orthodox families to delve into the world of sanitary pads.

“It’s extremely essential for women of all religions to address their period as being normal and bodily. I’ve been told it takes strength to speak about such a topic, especially being a Muslim girl, but this topic is a taboo in most Indian houses,” says Nazish.

While conventional sanitary napkins carry 70 to 80 per cent plastic, Laiqa pads have only 7 per cent plastic and come in disposable bags and cardboard boxes made entirely from paper – making them 100 per cent biodegradable and recyclable.

They have a unique combination of features and functionalities: high-quality feather-soft top sheet, with a breathable bottom sheet.

The pads are rash-free, chlorine-free, fragrance-free and exude comfort.

Being a guy how did Ali feel about launching this business?

“It’s not a girl or a guy thing... well it is a girl thing… but who best to support them in their endeavour to speak about, bring awareness and spread information than the guys, especially her brother.

We need to stand together in brotherhood; arm-in-arm with the sisters in our country.

We need to encourage them to take care of themselves and tend to their health and encourage them to create businesses and startups. That’s what Rakhi is all about isn’t it?” states Ali.

The siblings also ensure they give back to the community, and the brand a practices a ‘Buy One, Donate One’ policy, where on the purchase of every pack of pads, a pad is donated to lesser privileged menstruating girls and women.

It works closely with four NGOs on a voluntary basis, alongside the sanitary pad donations.

So this Rakhi and Independence Day, you can take a lesson from their book, but make the effort to come together in brother and sisterhood as one.

