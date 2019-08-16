Officer held, SIT formed to probe Delhi DCP's suicide

By Express News Service

FARIDABAD: A station house officer has been arrested in connection with the suicide of Deputy Commissioner of Police Vikramjit Singh Kapoor, police said on Thursday.

The officer shot himself with his service revolver at his official residence on Wednesday.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed for further investigation in the matter, police said.

Faridabad PRO Sube Singh said that SHO Abdul Shaheed, who was named in the FIR in the case, was arrested after his name surfaced in the suicide note recovered from the victim’s possession. “He will be produced in a court on Friday for a hearing on a plea seeking his remand,” Singh said.

Singh said the suicide note left by the victim had reference to two names. “It said that the two were trying to blackmail him by threatening to implicate him in a false case,” the PRO said, adding the other accused is absconding.

An FIR under relevant sections of blackmailing and abetment to suicide under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against both the accused on the basis of the suicide note and the written complaint filed by the deceased’s wife.

Kapoor, who hailed from Ambala district of Haryana, is survived by his wife and two sons.

He had joined the Haryana Police as an assistant sub-inspector and was promoted to the IPS in 2017. He was posted as DCP, NIT Faridabad, last year.

After his post-mortem examination at BK Hospital, the officer’s last rites were performed with state honours in the presence of his family and senior police officers, on Wednesday.

The incident took place at 5.45 am on Wednesday when his wife heard a loud noise from his room.

Reports said that the bullet had pierced through the officer’s head.