Parents’ body seeks action against south Delhi school in 5-year old's rape case

According to police, the revelation of the crime led to parents of three more students alleging that their daughters were abused by the same man.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The All India Parents Association (AIPA) has demanded the immediate arrest of the school management “for committing criminal negligence” in the alleged rape of a 5-year-old at a south Delhi school.

The alleged incident took place inside the school’s toilet. “There are lots of unanswered questions. Why wasn’t anyone monitoring the CCTVs installed on the school premises? Had someone been tracking the CCTV footage, such a horrific incident would not have happened,” Ashok Agarwal, an advocate and national president of AIPA said.

“The very purpose of installing security cameras on the school campus is defeated if the institution concerned fails to prevent such incidents. CCTVs are required to be monitored 24×7 by some responsible people,” he added.

The victim, aged five, was allegedly raped by a sweeper of the private school over the course of several days.

According to police, the revelation of the crime led to parents of three more students alleging that their daughters were abused by the same man.

The sweeper, who was employed in the school since 2008, was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The police have sought the help of an NGO to counsel other children in the school to see if the accused, who appears to be a serial offender if the claims hold, abused more students.
On Wednesday, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued a notice to the school principal in the matter.

