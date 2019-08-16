Waterlogging brings Delhi traffic to a crawl

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Weather gods didn’t smile on the city on a festive Thursday, as waterlogging after sharp showers brought traffic to a crawl at several places.

“Due to waterlogging at the Pul Prahladpur underpass, the traffic to and from Badarpur was affected,” the Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet in Hindi.

The traffic police had earlier issued an advisory for the Independence Day function at the Red Fort and its dress rehearsal on Tuesday.

“Traffic was affected near Mundka on the road from Peeragarhi to Bahadurgarh, from Chatta Rail to Hanuman Setu, at the Chandgi Ram Akhara T-point, at the Salimgarh underpass and from Kashmiri Gate to Tis Hazari due to waterlogging.

The breakdown of two DTC buses also obstructed traffic at the Pul Prahladpur railway bridge,” the traffic police said in another tweet.

Traffic from Rajdhani Park to Mundka was also hit.

With PTI inputs