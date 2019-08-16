Will win all 70 seats in Delhi polls: Kejriwal to AAP workers on birthday

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday celebrated his 51st birthday at his residence in the capital’s Civil Lines area, where scores of well-wishers gathered to greet the Aam Aadmi Party leader.

In a brief address to the gathering, Kejriwal said, “I want to thank the AAP workers for their contribution towards the party. In the last Assembly elections, we won 67 seats, but this time we will win all 70 seats,” seats in the Delhi Assembly.

It was a message to the party workers to gear up for Assembly elections, which can be held anytime in the next five or six months.

On Kejriwal’s birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted him. “Birthday greetings to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Praying for his good health and long life,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

Kejriwal replied by tweeting, “Thank you so much PM sir for your good wishes.”

In the last few months, there has been a change in interactions between Kejriwal and the Centre. Recently, Kejriwal surprised many when he backed the central government’s decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and had his party’s MPs vote in favour of the move in Parliament.

Friday’s social media exchange is being seen as another example of that.

In the 2015 polls, AAP had won 67 of the 70 Assembly seats, leaving only three for the BJP and zero for the Congress. The BJP swept all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi in the general election held earlier this year.

As birthday greetings poured in on social media, Kejriwal was also greeted by his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee. “Thank u so much Didi,” replied the former bureaucrat.