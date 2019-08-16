Home Cities Delhi

Woman kills self by jumping in front of metro train in Delhi, services affected

The woman, identified as Anita, got hit by the train that was going towards Vishwavidyalaya Station from Jahangirpuri station.

Published: 16th August 2019 10:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 12:52 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Metro rail image used for represetational purpose only(Photo courtesy: WikiMedia Commons)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 25-year-old married woman from Delhi allegedly killed herself by jumping in front of a metro train at a Yellow Line station on Friday, officials said.

The incident, which delayed the services on the busy corridor for some time, took place at Adarsh Nagar metro station in the morning, according to a senior DMRC official.

The woman, identified as Anita, got hit by the train that was going towards Vishwavidyalaya Station from Jahangirpuri station.

"An SDM inquiry has been ordered," a senior police official said.

The Yellow Line connects Jahangirpuri station in northwest Delhi to Huda City Centre in Gurgaon.

"An information was received by police at at 7:25 am, and on verification it was found that one woman, later identified as Anita and resident of Jahangirpuri, had committed suicide by jumping in front of a running metro train at Adarsh Nagar Metro Station," the senior police official said.

He said Anita was married to Dharmender since 2015 and they have two daughters, aged three -and-a-half years and 8 months.

"The body of the woman was shifted to Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital and parents of the deceased have been informed about the incident.

Further proceedings will be carried out as per the inquiry of the SDM," he added.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Metro Delhi metro woman suicide
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out in AIIMS, New Delhi on 17 August 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi, rescue operations underway
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)
  Public discuss carving of Tenkasi district from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli
Gallery
A shepherd taking his lambs and goats to station road Srinagar in order to sell them for Bakr-eid. (Picture taken on evening of August 9, three days before Eid-ul-Zuha /EPS)
Empty roads, security forces, constant vigil: An inside look from locked-down Kashmir
Hundreds of women demonstrated Friday night in downtown Mexico City to protest against a string of alleged sexual attacks by police officers. (Photo | AP)
Mexican women take to streets protesting police rapes and these pics will give you goosebumps!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp