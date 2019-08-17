AAP dissident Kapil Mishra ditches broom, picks up lotus

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Sacked after turning against his party elders and recently disqualified from the Assembly on the ground of defection, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kapil Mishra has found refuge in the saffron camp.

Once a Kejriwal loyalist who later turned his baiter, Mishra announced on Friday that he would formally join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday.

Speculation of his joining the saffron party had been doing the rounds since his disqualification from the Assembly.

Breaking the news of saffron switch on Twitter, Mishra said, “I am joining BJP tomorrow.”

Speaking to this correspondent, he later said it was his admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his vision for the country which made him gravitate towards the BJP.

“I strongly believe that the time has come for Delhi to shrug off all negativity and move forward with Modi.” Mishra said.

Confirming Mishra’s imminent saffron switch, a top BJP functionary said, “Something big is about to happen on Saturday.

Two to three big names are also likely to come to our fold.”

Mishra was accused of seeking votes in favour of Modi during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

He was disqualified under anti-defection law based on a petition moved by AAP MLA and spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj.

Reacting to Mishra switching camps, Bhardwaj said, “We knew it the very day he levelled allegations against our party.

He used to claim he’d never link his lot with the BJP. But we knew better.”