Delhi civic body's scheme to encourage tree plantation

The landowning agency will give Rs 25,000 each to eco clubs in schools and resident welfare associations to plant, care for saplings.

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, North Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Avtar Singh and others during the launch of a tree plantation scheme by DDA in the Rohini area of Delhi.

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, North Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Avtar Singh and others during the launch of a tree plantation scheme by DDA in the Rohini area of Delhi.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To create awareness, especially among children, and sensitise them about the importance of trees, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has framed a novel scheme.

The landowning agency, which manages the largest area of green cover in the national capital, will give Rs 25,000 each to eco clubs in schools and residents welfare associations (RWAs) to encourage them to carry out plantation drives and maintain the saplings they grow. 

The agency will monitor saplings for five years and confer an award of Rs 1 lakh to the school that keeps the maximum number of saplings growing.   

The scheme was launched on Friday by union minister of housing and urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri. Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and DDA vice-chairman Tarun Kapoor were also present on the occasion.

With the help of 200 eco-clubs which have registered themselves for the initiative, the agency aims to plant four lakhs saplings of species such as neem, peepal, bargad, gulmohar, amaltas, pilkhan, kachnar, jamun, sheesham, arjun, and belpatra, among others this year.  Last year, it planted 8.4 lakh saplings, of which 90-95 per cent have survived.

“The major objective of the scheme is to educate and sensitise students about the importance of trees and the role of environmental conservation. The DDA has placed a lot of emphasis on creating a social and physical environment to ensure quality life for the citizens of the city,” said Puri.

Speaking on the occasion, Baijal said that there was a need to incentivise good performance in the scheme and announced an award of Rs 1 lakh for the school that had the maximum survival rate of planted saplings after five years.

Baijal said similar competitions should be held among RWAs and officers of DDA, and they should be incentivised. 

The L-G, who is chairman of DDA, exuded confident that RWAs would participate in large numbers in the DDA’s plantation drive. 

“The students from Class 6 onwards will be involved in this scheme. The student can plant and adopt a tree and place their name plaque on the adopted tree. This will create a sense of belonging,” said Kapoor.  
The saplings would be planted in parks, biodiversity parks, green belts, and on the Yamuna’s banks.

The Authority plans to involve residents’ welfare associations, social organizations and eco clubs in implementing the project. 

