Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Jal Board stresses need to use rainwater and wastewater

According to a Niti Aayog report, more than 21 cities in the country could have zero groundwater by 2020.

Published: 17th August 2019 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

People fill containers with water from a tanker.

People fill containers with water from a tanker. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s increasing need for water can be met only by adopting measures such as rainwater harvesting and use of treated wastewater for purposes such as irrigation and sanitation, the Delhi Jal Board has said.

The DJB told the Delhi High Court that the national capital currently requires 1,140 million gallons per day (MGD) of water, and 935 MGD of it comes from groundwater and sources such as raw water from the Yamuna river.

By 2021, the city’s demand for water would increase to 1,380 MGD, and with groundwater sources in Delhi stressed, measures such as rainwater harvesting are needed to meet the capital’s requirements, the DJB told the court in an affidavit.

The Board also said that systems like rainwater harvesting and using treated wastewater for non-potable purposes would relieve the stress on groundwater and help to recharge it.

The DJB suggested that the civic bodies and Delhi Development Authority (DDA) strictly enforce the modified building bye-laws, according ing system is mandatory for a plot size of 100 square yards or more in order to get a building plan sanctioned and obtain a completion certificate.
The Board also suggested that public authorities, including the Public Works Department, the irrigation department, and park-owning agencies substitute the use of groundwater with adequately treated wastewater for horticulture and gardening. 

The DJB filed its affidavit in connection with a petition initiated by the court on its own ports on the alleged failure of the Delhi government and other public authorities to check the falling groundwater levels in the national capital. Cities across the country are facing water crises following an erratic monsoon. According to a Niti Aayog report, more than 21 cities in the country could have zero groundwater by 2020.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi water rainwater harvesting Delhi jal board Delhi water shortage
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out in AIIMS, New Delhi on 17 August 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi, rescue operations underway
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)
  Public discuss carving of Tenkasi district from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli
Gallery
A shepherd taking his lambs and goats to station road Srinagar in order to sell them for Bakr-eid. (Picture taken on evening of August 9, three days before Eid-ul-Zuha /EPS)
Empty roads, security forces, constant vigil: An inside look from locked-down Kashmir
Hundreds of women demonstrated Friday night in downtown Mexico City to protest against a string of alleged sexual attacks by police officers. (Photo | AP)
Mexican women take to streets protesting police rapes and these pics will give you goosebumps!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp