Delhi road accident victims get Rs 17 lakh in compensation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The victims of a 2015 road accident in Delhi have been awarded more than Rs 17 lakh in compensation by a Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT).

In the accident, a car had hit a tractor in which three persons were travelling, leading to the death of 20-year-old Amit Kumar and injuries to Rinku and Kuldeep, all residents of Najafgarh.

The presiding officer of the Tribunal, Paramjit Singh, asked Oriental Insurance Company, the insurer of the offending vehicle, to pay Rs 17.3 lakh along with interest from the date of filing of the petition, to the victims and the next of kin of the deceased man.

“It is evident that deceased Amit Kumar sustained fatal injuries and died while Rinku and Kuldeep sustained injuries in the accident due to rash and negligent driving of the offending vehicle, which was insured with Oriental Insurance Company Limited at the time of the accident.

Accordingly, the issue is decided in favour of petitioners and against respondents,” the court said.

The court clubbed together three pleas on behalf of the victims and awarded compensation of varying amounts to the affected persons based on the injuries suffered by them.

It awarded Rs 14.75 lakh to Bal Kishan and Anandi Devi, parents of Kumar, who was killed in the accident on March 6, 2015.

Kuldeep, 18, who suffered a leg fracture, was awarded Rs 2.38 lakh by the court. Rinku, 33, was granted a compensation of Rs 25,000 for the injuries he suffered.